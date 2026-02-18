Hilary Duff adds dates to the lucky me tour, reveals album track list

Hilary Duff's first global headlining tour in years just expanded.

Due to demand, she's added four more dates to her upcoming lucky me tour, which starts June 22 in West Palm Beach, Florida. The new shows include additional stops in LA, New York, Toronto and London, England. Tickets for the new shows go on sale Feb. 20 at 10 a.m. local time; visit HilaryDuff.com/live for full details.

Hilary has also revealed the track list for luck... or something, her new album that's dropping on Friday. It includes her two singles, "Mature" and "Roommates," as well as nine other songs.

Here's the track list:

"Weather for Tennis"

"Roommates"

"We Don't Talk"

"Future Tripping"

"Growing Up"

"The Optimist"

"You, From the Honeymoon"

"Holiday Party"

"Mature"

"Tell Me That Won't Happen"

"Adult Size Medium"

