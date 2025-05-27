Highest-rated Class of 2025 football recruits from Florida

The dust has finally settled on the Class of 2025 football recruiting cycle. As programs look at their finalized rosters, the future landscape of college football is beginning to take shape. From five-star quarterbacks making headlines to underrated defensive linemen poised for breakout careers, this class is loaded with game-changing talent.

Stacker compiled a ranking of the best Class of 2025 football recruits from Florida using data from 247Sports. Here's the players from Florida set to dominate Saturdays (and potentially Sundays) for years to come.

#20. Bryce Fitzgerald (S)

- National rank: #137 (4 stars)

- Position rank: #12

- College: Miami

- High school: Columbus (Miami, FL)

#19. Ty Jackson (LB)

- National rank: #136 (4 stars)

- Position rank: #12

- College: Florida

- High school: Seminole Ridge (Loxahatchee, FL)

#18. Joshua Moore (WR)

- National rank: #124 (4 stars)

- Position rank: #17

- College: Miami

- High school: West Broward (Pembroke Pines, FL)

#17. Myron Charles (DL)

- National rank: #114 (4 stars)

- Position rank: #13

- College: Texas

- High school: Port Charlotte (Port Charlotte, FL)

#16. Cortez Mills (WR)

- National rank: #112 (4 stars)

- Position rank: #15

- College: Nebraska

- High school: Homestead(Homestead, FL)

#15. Ziyare Addison (OT)

- National rank: #109 (4 stars)

- Position rank: #13

- College: Oregon

- High school: Carrollwood Day (Tampa, FL)

#14. Donovan Olugbode (WR)

- National rank: #95 (4 stars)

- Position rank: #12

- College: Missouri

- High school: IMG Academy (Bradenton, FL)

#13. Dallas Golden (ATH)

- National rank: #92 (4 stars)

- Position rank: #2

- College: Notre Dame

- High school: Berkeley Prep (Tampa, FL)

#12. J'Vari Flowers (CB)

- National rank: #82 (4 stars)

- Position rank: #12

- College: Florida

- High school: Northwestern (Miami, FL)

#11. Graceson Littleton (CB)

- National rank: #65 (4 stars)

- Position rank: #10

- College: Texas

- High school: Wiregrass Ranch (Tampa, FL)

#10. Ivan Taylor (S)

- National rank: #62 (4 stars)

- Position rank: #6

- College: Alabama

- High school: West Orange (Winter Garden, FL)

#9. Ben Hanks III (CB)

- National rank: #59 (4 stars)

- Position rank: #8

- College: Florida

- High school: Booker T. Washington (Miami, FL)

#8. Drake Stubbs (S)

- National rank: #54 (4 stars)

- Position rank: #4

- College: Florida

- High school: Mandarin (Jacksonville, FL)

#7. Javion Hilson (Edge)

- National rank: #46 (4 stars)

- Position rank: #4

- College: Missouri

- High school: Cocoa (Cocoa, FL)

#6. Jaime Ffrench (WR)

- National rank: #44 (4 stars)

- Position rank: #9

- College: Texas

- High school: Mandarin (Jacksonville, FL)

#5. Solomon Thomas (IOL)

- National rank: #41 (4 stars)

- Position rank: #2

- College: LSU

- High school: Raines (Jacksonville, FL)

#4. Dallas Wilson (WR)

- National rank: #35 (4 stars)

- Position rank: #8

- College: Florida

- High school: Tampa Bay Tech (Tampa, FL)

#3. Vernell Brown III (WR)

- National rank: #30 (5 stars)

- Position rank: #6

- College: Florida

- High school: Jones (Orlando, FL)

#2. Michael Carroll (IOL)

- National rank: #17 (5 stars)

- Position rank: #1

- College: Alabama

- High school: IMG Academy (Bradenton, FL)

#1. DJ Pickett (CB)

- National rank: #11 (5 stars)

- Position rank: #2

- College: LSU

- High school: Zephyrhills (Tampa, FL)