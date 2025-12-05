He's 'Feeling Good' and country: Michael Bublé will release 'a love letter to country music'

Michael Bublé has duetted with quite a few country stars over the years, like Shania Twain, Willie Nelson, Dolly Parton and Carly Pearce. But now he's diving headfirst into the genre with a new country album.

Michael appeared on the latest episode of the Not Gonna Lie podcast, hosted by Kylie Kelce — Taylor Swift's future sister-in-law. He revealed, "I love country music, and I have loved country music my whole life. ... I went to Nashville. I have a producer named Dan Huff ... and I have made a love letter to country music. And it's old school. It's not, like, modern. It's my interpretation."

"I have never had an experience that has been better musically," he raved. "I'm so excited to put out this record. I don't know if 10 people are going to love it, but I don't care because I feel like I earned the right to make a beautiful record."

Michael listed some of his country bona fides, like those duets with Willie and Dolly; the fact that he's recorded songs by Kris Kristofferson and Hank Williams; his friendship with Blake Shelton, who scored a huge country hit with Michael's song "Home"; and the fact that the first song he ever recorded was one by Patsy Cline.

Michael said he has no idea when the record will come out because it isn't finished yet.

Carly told ABC Audio in 2024, after she recorded a Christmas duet with Michael, that he was a true country fan. "I feel like a lot of people just come in [to country] because they're like, 'Country's easy ... put a banjo on it. It's fine.' And I take great offense to that," she said. By contrast, she insisted that Michael "absolutely understands what the genre is [and] what these songs mean."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.