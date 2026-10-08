Here’s the salary it takes to live comfortably in each US state in 2026

SmartAsset reports that in 2026, single adults need at least $80,000 to live comfortably in every U.S. state, with many states exceeding $100,000.

As housing, grocery, transportation and other essential costs pressure household budgets, earning a six-figure salary no longer guarantees financial comfort in much of the U.S. A single adult now needs at least $80,000 a year to live comfortably in every state, while the threshold exceeds $100,000 in nearly half of states. For a family of four, the income needed to live comfortably is as much as $329,000.

SmartAsset used MIT Living Wage Calculator data to analyze the living wage in each state — what a full-time worker must earn to cover minimum basic needs — and adjusted it using the 50/30/20 budgeting rule. Under the rule, 50% of income goes to necessities like housing and utilities, 30% to discretionary spending and 20% to savings for retirement and emergencies. The resulting estimate represents the annual, pre-tax income needed to live comfortably in each state.

Key Findings

In most states, a family of four needs at least $200,000 a year to live comfortably. That threshold applies in 40 states for households with two working adults and two children.

That threshold applies in 40 states for households with two working adults and two children. Massachusetts and Hawai'i are the most expensive states to live comfortably. Massachusetts is the most expensive state for a family of four, with an income requirement of $329,555. Hawai ' i is the most expensive state for single adults, who need $129,002.

Massachusetts is the most expensive state for a family of four, with an income requirement of $329,555. Hawai i is the most expensive state for single adults, who need $129,002. Montana had the largest increase in the income needed to live comfortably. For a single adult, that threshold rose 8.6% since 2025, the largest increase in the study.

For a single adult, that threshold rose 8.6% since 2025, the largest increase in the study. Mississippi and West Virginia are the least expensive states to live comfortably. Mississippi is the least expensive state for a family of four, with an income requirement of $187,533. West Virginia is the least expensive state for single adults, who need $81,245.

Mississippi is the least expensive state for a family of four, with an income requirement of $187,533. West Virginia is the least expensive state for single adults, who need $81,245. In six states, the income needed to live comfortably has declined since 2025. Those states are Tennessee, Maryland, Louisiana, North Carolina, Mississippi and Texas. In each, a single adult needs less income in 2026 than in 2025.

A U.S. map chart showing the salary needed for a comfortable lifestyle in each state. (Stacker/Stacker)

SmartAsset

A chart ranking American states with the highest annual salary needed for a single adult to live comfortably. (Stacker/Stacker)

SmartAsset

States Ranked by Year-over-Year Change for Single Adults

1. Montana

Income needed for a single adult: $100,797

Year-over-year change: 8.6%

2. New York

Income needed for a single adult: $124,342

Year-over-year change: 8.4%

3. Maine

Income needed for a single adult: $102,918

Year-over-year change: 6.5%

4. California

Income needed for a single adult: $126,797

Year-over-year change: 6.1%

5. Massachusetts

Income needed for a single adult: $127,213

Year-over-year change: 5.9%

6. Minnesota

Income needed for a single adult: $96,970

Year-over-year change: 5.7%

7. Oregon

Income needed for a single adult: $110,074

Year-over-year change: 5.2%

8. Michigan

Income needed for a single adult: $91,811

Year-over-year change: 5.2%

9. Indiana

Income needed for a single adult: $90,646

Year-over-year change: 4.7%

10. New Jersey

Income needed for a single adult: $113,776

Year-over-year change: 4.4%

11. New Mexico

Income needed for a single adult: $91,229

Year-over-year change: 4.4%

12. Wisconsin

Income needed for a single adult: $91,021

Year-over-year change: 4.4%

13. North Dakota

Income needed for a single adult: $85,738

Year-over-year change: 4.2%

14. Vermont

Income needed for a single adult: $103,667

Year-over-year change: 4.1%

15. New Hampshire

Income needed for a single adult: $107,203

Year-over-year change: 4%

16. South Dakota

Income needed for a single adult: $85,405

Year-over-year change: 3.9%

17. Hawai'i

Income needed for a single adult: $129,002

Year-over-year change: 3.6%

18. Alaska

Income needed for a single adult: $103,917

Year-over-year change: 3.6%

19. Illinois

Income needed for a single adult: $101,587

Year-over-year change: 3.6%

20. Nebraska

Income needed for a single adult: $90,480

Year-over-year change: 3.6%

21. Utah

Income needed for a single adult: $102,794

Year-over-year change: 3.3%

22. Connecticut

Income needed for a single adult: $108,368

Year-over-year change: 3%

23. Ohio

Income needed for a single adult: $87,360

Year-over-year change: 3%

24. Florida

Income needed for a single adult: $100,214

Year-over-year change: 2.9%

25. Rhode Island

Income needed for a single adult: $104,042

Year-over-year change: 2.7%

26. Kansas

Income needed for a single adult: $89,981

Year-over-year change: 2.7%

27. Alabama

Income needed for a single adult: $87,610

Year-over-year change: 2.7%

28. Arkansas

Income needed for a single adult: $83,242

Year-over-year change: 2.7%

29. Oklahoma

Income needed for a single adult: $86,237

Year-over-year change: 2.3%

30. Colorado

Income needed for a single adult: $108,160

Year-over-year change: 2.1%

31. Iowa

Income needed for a single adult: $88,566

Year-over-year change: 1.9%

32. Missouri

Income needed for a single adult: $88,483

Year-over-year change: 1.9%

33. Idaho

Income needed for a single adult: $98,176

Year-over-year change: 1.8%

34. Pennsylvania

Income needed for a single adult: $97,011

Year-over-year change: 1.8%

35. Delaware

Income needed for a single adult: $98,966

Year-over-year change: 1.5%

36. Wyoming

Income needed for a single adult: $89,232

Year-over-year change: 1.5%

37. Nevada

Income needed for a single adult: $100,506

Year-over-year change: 1.3%

38. Georgia

Income needed for a single adult: $100,714

Year-over-year change: 1.1%

39. Washington

Income needed for a single adult: $110,614

Year-over-year change: 0.9%

40. South Carolina

Income needed for a single adult: $92,934

Year-over-year change: 0.9%

41. Kentucky

Income needed for a single adult: $84,074

Year-over-year change: 0.6%

42. West Virginia

Income needed for a single adult: $81,245

Year-over-year change: 0.5%

43. Virginia

Income needed for a single adult: $106,995

Year-over-year change: 0.3%

44. Arizona

Income needed for a single adult: $101,795

Year-over-year change: 0.2%

45. Texas

Income needed for a single adult: $90,563

Year-over-year change: -0.2%

46. North Carolina

Income needed for a single adult: $93,475

Year-over-year change: -0.3%

47. Mississippi

Income needed for a single adult: $86,070

Year-over-year change: -0.3%

48. Louisiana

Income needed for a single adult: $84,739

Year-over-year change: -0.7%

49. Maryland

Income needed for a single adult: $107,910

Year-over-year change: -0.9%

50. Tennessee

Income needed for a single adult: $89,898

Year-over-year change: -1.7%

Methodology

MIT Living Wage Calculator data was used to gather basic cost-of-living estimates for a single adult with no children and for a household with two working adults and two children. MIT last updated the data in February 2026 to reflect the most recent data available; 2025 data was also sourced to calculate year-over-year changes. Estimates were modified using the 50/30/20 budgeting rule for all 50 states by treating the living wage as the amount needed for necessities, or 50% of the total budget. Source data providers are not affiliated with, and do not endorse or sponsor, this study or its findings.

This story was produced by SmartAsset and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.