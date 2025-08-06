Here's how Ariana Grande could win a Grammy with Barbra Streisand & Mariah Carey

Ariana Grande has won two Grammys, including one with Lady Gaga. But there's a possibility that next year she may win one with both Barbra Streisand and Mariah Carey.

Ari and Mariah appear on Barbra's star-studded duets album The Secret of Life: Partners, Volume Two, singing with the pop legend on the song "One Heart, One Voice." They're just two of multiple superstars Barbra had on the album. She also sings with Paul McCartney, Bob Dylan, Sam Smith, James Taylor and Sting, among others.

But according to Billboard, Grammy rules state that no more than two collaborations with the same artist can be nominated for best pop duo/group performance, so Barbra's team had to decide which of those duets they'd submit for consideration in that category. According to Billboard, the team didn't want to split the vote, so they only selected one: "One Heart, One Voice."

Billboard notes that song is also being submitted for nomination as record of the year and song of the year. Another duet from the album — Barbra singing with Hozier on "The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face" — is being submitted in the category of best arrangement, instruments and vocals.

A member of Barbra's team tells Billboard that selecting the Ari/Mariah duet wasn't easy but they took into consideration the fact that both Ari and Mariah have won Grammys in the past, that it was popular on streaming services and that, apparently, "Barbra had her personal favorite choices."

We'll find out if the diva trio has been nominated this November.

