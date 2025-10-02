Here are the chart records Taylor Swift could set with 'The Life of a Showgirl'

With every new release, Taylor Swift rewrites the record books, and according to Billboard, she's poised to do again Friday with her new album The Life of a Showgirl.

Here are some of the chart milestones she could set with the new album:

Solo artist with the most #1 albums on the Billboard 200: Taylor is currently tied with Drake and Jay-Z for this record: All three have 14. If Showgirl hits #1 -- and do we really think it won't? -- she'll be the first solo artist ever to have 15 chart-toppers.

Largest streaming week for an album: Here, Taylor could break her own record, which she set last year with The Tortured Poets Department. That album generated more than 891 million on-demand streams in its first week. However, that album had a lot more songs on it than Showgirl, which only has 12 -- for now.

Most vinyl albums sold in a single week since 1991, when electronic tracking began: Taylor would have to break her own record here, too: The Tortured Poets Department sold 859,000 vinyl copies in May of 2024.

Most albums to sell a million copies in a single week since 1991: As Billboard notes, since 1991, only 24 albums have sold more than a million copies in a single week. Taylor currently has the most, with seven. If Showgirls does it too, she'll extend her record with eight.



Only artist to sweep the top 10 of the Hot 100 three times: So far, Taylor's done this twice: once in 2022 with Midnights and again last year with Tortured Poets.

Most consecutive calendar years at #1: Taylor has had a #1 album every year for the past six years -- from 2019 to 2024. If she makes it seven, she'll tie the Beatles for that record.

