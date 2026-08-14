Hear previously unreleased outtake of Phil Collins’ cover of The Beatles’ ‘Tomorrow Never Knows'

Phil Collins is offering up another preview of the upcoming expanded reissue of his debut album, Face Value.

The latest is an outtake of the track "Tomorrow Never Knows," described as Collins' "experimental cover" of The Beatles song, which appeared on their 1966 album Revolver.

Face Value (Full Value), dropping Sept. 18, is a four-LP set that features a remastered version of the original album. It also comes with three LPs of bonus material, made up of rare and unreleased live recordings, demos and outtakes. It also includes a brand-new interview with Collins in the liner notes. Face Value will also be released on Blu-ray, featuring upgraded audio.

Face Value (Full Value) is available for preorder now.

Originally released in February 1981, Face Value was recorded while Collins' band Genesis was on a break. It became an instant hit for the rocker, topping the chart in the U.K. and peaking at #3 in the U.S.

The album's leadoff single, "In the Air Tonight," peaked at #19 on the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart. It went on to be one of Collins' signature songs, thanks in part to its iconic drum track.

The new release comes as Collins is set to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as a solo artist in November. He was previously inducted as a member of Genesis in 2010.

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