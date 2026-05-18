Hear Nick Jonas and Paul Rudd sing on 'Power Ballad' soundtrack

In the new movie Power Ballad, Paul Rudd plays Rick Power, a wedding singer, and Nick Jonas plays Danny Wilson, a boy band star who's trying to go solo. As you might expect, the movie's soundtrack features some performances by Nick — but there are many more by Paul.

Power Ballad (Music From The Motion Picture) arrives May 29 and includes all the songs you see Paul sing in the movie while he's fronting his wedding band, The Bride & Groove. They range from '80s pop favorites like Kool & the Gang's "Celebration" and Hall & Oates' "Maneater," to rockers like Thin Lizzy's "Boys Are Back in Town" and Bryan Adams' "Summer of '69."

The centerpiece of the album is "How to Write a Song Without You," the track that sets the movie's plot in motion. When Paul and Danny spend a night jamming, Paul plays him the song, which he wrote years ago. Danny then steals the song and uses it to launch his solo career, passing it off as his own. The soundtrack features two versions of the song, one sung by Nick and one sung by Paul, plus another "radio version."

In addition, the album includes Nick and Paul singing several original songs created specifically for the movie, which you see their characters writing or singing during the course of the film. Those original songs, including "How to Write a Song Without You," were co-written by director John Carney and Gary Clark. Gary was in a band in the '80s that scored a global hit with a song called "Mary's Prayer." The name of that band? Danny Wilson.

Here's the track listing:

"How to Write a Song Without You (Radio Version)"

"Celebration"

"Summer of '69"

"The Power of Love"

"Finishing Line"

"Fun Won't Matter"

"Boys Are Back In Town"

"I Wish"

"Don't Look Down"

"Spectacular"

"Satellite"

"How to Write a Song Without You (Nick Jonas Version)"

"Message In A Bottle"

"1984"

"Maneater"

"How to Write a Song Without You (Paul Rudd Version)"

"Dublin To L.A."

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