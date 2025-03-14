Hear new songs from Kelly Clarkson, Gwen Stefani

Kelly Clarkson has been absent from her talk show lately, but we can still hear her voice: "I'm Movin' On," her collaboration with country group Rascal Flatts from their upcoming album, Life Is a Highway: Refueled Duets, is out now.

The song is a new version of a track that appeared on the band's 2000 self-titled debut album. Kelly wrote on Instagram, "Thanks @rascalflattsfor letting me jump on 'I'm Movin' On.' I have always loved this song!" As previously reported, Refueled Duets, due June 6, also features the Jonas Brothers singing with Flatts on the song "I Dare You" and Backstreet Boys on "What Hurts the Most."

And speaking of female pop stars who dabble in country, Gwen Stefani has dropped a deluxe edition of her 2024 album, Bouquet. It includes a new song co-written by FINNEAS, "Still Gonna Love You," and acoustic versions of all the original tracks. Gwen says "Still Gonna Love You" is a song about "a love that can't be broken, a love that no matter what is always going to be there, and a love that can always bring you back home."

Gwen has also been revealed as a guest vocalist on her husband Blake Shelton's new album, For Recreational Use Only, which is coming out in May. She sings with him on a song called "Hangin' On."

