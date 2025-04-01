Hear new Gracie Abrams song 'Death Wish' now

This is not an April Fools' Day joke: Gracie Abrams just dropped a new single.

"Death Wish" is a song that Gracie debuted during her show in London in March; fans have been asking for an official release ever since. Gracie has also released a lyric video for the track, which was recorded live from London's O2 arena.

Gracie's The Secret of Us Tour is headed to Asia starting April 3, and it'll then move on to Australia before returning to North American in July for The Secret of Us Deluxe Tour. She'll also be performing at festivals including Lollapalooza and Outside Lands.

Ahead of the kickoff of the North American leg of the tour, Gracie will receive the prestigious Hal David Starlight Award at the Songwriters Hall of Fame gala in June in New York City. She was just named Songwriter of the Year at the Billboard Women in Music awards in LA.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.