Hear the new Backstreet Boys song in trailer for 'Paw Patrol: The Dino Movie'

All the members of Backstreet Boys are dads, so it's not surprising that they've contributed a new song to the soundtrack of a movie based on the beloved kids' show Paw Patrol.

Paw Patrol: The Dino Movie arrives in theaters on Aug. 14, and in the trailer, you can hear a bit of the song, called "Bottle Up," which is available to presave now. It's the group's first new music since "HEY," a song on their Millennium 2.0 reissue from last year.

Paw Patrol: The Dino Movie finds the pups landing on an uncharted island populated by dinosaurs. They swing into action when their archrival Mayor Humdinger starts a mining operation on the island, causing a dormant volcano to erupt.

The day the movie hits theaters, Backstreet will be performing at Sphere Las Vegas, as part of a string of summer dates which begin July 16. Will they perform the new song as part of their set? We'll have to stay tuned.

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