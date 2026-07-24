Hear 'K-Pop Shark Heroes' song, 'Om-A-Nom'

It’s Shark Week meets K-pop.

KPop Demon Hunters singer Rei Ami has teamed up with actor Ken Jeong to star in a special for Discovery Channel's annual Shark Week called K-Pop Shark Heroes. As part of that, Ken is featured on the first ever official Shark Week anthem, "Om-A-Nom."

The fabulously cheesy "Om-A-Nom" video starts off with lyrics about how sharks are scary killers before Ken does a rap about the true nature of sharks, revealing how "awesome" they are.

K-Pop Shark Heroes features Ken, alongside Rei Ami diving with sharks, in hopes of "rebranding" sharks and changing the perception of them as evil human eaters. "They're misunderstood bad boys, like me," says Ken.

K-Pop Shark Heroes airs July 26 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Shark Week runs July 26 through Aug. 1.

(This story has been corrected from a previous version, which incorrectly identified Rei Ami as the singer on “Om-A-Nom.”)

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