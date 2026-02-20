Hear Ed Sheeran sing with a country star, Gracie Abrams sing with rock stars

Ed Sheeran and Gracie Abrams are stepping outside their usual genres with new collaborations with, respectively, country and rock acts.

Ed has teamed up with country superstar Megan Moroney for a duet on her new album, Cloud 9, called "I Only Miss You," which he also co-wrote. In the acoustic heartbreak ballad, the two sing about longing for a former love: "I only miss you when I'm drinking/ And, baby, I've been drinking 'cause I miss you all the time."

Ed is one of the guests on the album; the other is Kacey Musgraves. Megan writes on Instagram, "Never in a million years would I have guessed I'd have songs with [them] but I hope it inspires any and all dreamers out there to keep going. Your wildest dreams are not out of reach."

As for Gracie, she's a featured artist on Prizefighter, the new album by Mumford & Sons. Gracie appears on a song called "Badlands," a gentle ballad that features Gracie singing close harmony with lead vocalist Marcus Mumford: "Running away from a tame life/ Running away like a wild child/ Give me a vision, give me a dime/ Don't look down now/ I'm not done here yet."

Gracie writes on her Instagram Story, "I've been such a massive fan of these guys since I was a kid, so it's a true honor to be part of their magical record and it feels very full circle considering how formative a role their music has played in my life ...Big love and congratulations to the boys ... thank you all for letting me into your world on this one."

Prizefighter also features Hozier, country superstar Chris Stapleton and Gigi Perez.

