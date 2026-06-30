Hear Christina Perri's anniversary 'epic version' of 'jar of hearts'

It's been 16 years since Christina Perri released what became her breakthrough song "jar of hearts," and now she's released a previously unheard version of the song "from the vault."

Christina calls this take on the song the "epic version," adding that she's "always wanted to release" it, but "never quite found the right time." She adds, "I'm proud for the world to hear this one!"

After being featured on So You Think You Can Dance, "jar of hearts" took off, eventually hitting the top 20 on the Billboard Hot 100. It was featured on Christina's debut album lovestrong, which is celebrating its 15th anniversary this year.

To mark the occasion, she's created lovestrong. 15, an acoustic YouTube series in which she revisits the album for the first time since it came out. Half of the series is out now, with the rest of the episodes dropping in July. There's also a deluxe version of lovestrong available now on digital services. Among its 17 songs is "distance," a duet with Jason Mraz.

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