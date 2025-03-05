Hear Celine Dion update her signature hit with golf-centric lyrics

It's nice to see that Celine Dion doesn't take herself, or her Oscar-winning signature song, too seriously.

According to Golfweek, on Tuesday Celine attended the regular season finale of Tomorrow's Golf League at the SoFi Center in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. ESPN's Marty Smith asked Celine which song from her catalog best represented her golf game. As captured by ESPN's cameras, Celine said, "I would say ..." and then began to sing "My Heart Will Go On" from Titanic.

"Near, far, wherever you are/ I believe that my ball will go on," she sang a cappella as Smith chimed in. The camera then cut to TGL co-founder Tiger Woods, who was laughing. ESPN's Matt Barrie then added, "Rose was so selfish to push Jack off the floating door. I've never gotten over that."

TGL, co-founded by Woods and Rory McIlroy, features six teams of PGA Tour stars competing in an indoor arena, using both golf simulators for long shots and real-life short game shots like putting and chipping.

Celine, whose has stiff-person syndrome and has not been able to return to the stage full time, has sung a few times in public since the Summer Olympics last year.

