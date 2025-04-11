He will, he will rock you? Benson Boone might be joined by a legend at Coachella

Benson Boone is set to take the stage at Coachella Friday night at around 10 p.m. ET and he just may have a Rock & Roll Hall of Famer as his special guest.

Sir Brian May, the guitarist for Queen, posted the details of Benson's set on Instagram and wrote, "Who's gonna be there tonight ? Who's gonna be streaming it live ? This guy will shake the world. Trust me!"

May also posted a photo of himself and Benson in a private jet together. "Look who I bumped into - on the way to the fabled Palm Springs," May captioned the pic. "Maybe something will happen?!"

He added another picture of the two cheesing for the camera and wrote, "Do we look happy ? !!! Gonna treasure this moment on the plane with @bensonboone- a truly golden 22 year old prodigy. I'm proud and happy to say we are now officially pals."

May is, of course, no stranger to playing massive outdoor gigs in front of thousands of people on bills with many different artists: Queen's set at the Live Aid benefit in 1985 is one of the most iconic rock performances in history.

Benson will be playing Coachella tonight and next Friday night.

