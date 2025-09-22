Harry Styles runs Berlin marathon in under 3 hours

Harry Styles was spotted running the Tokyo Marathon in March, which he completed in 3 hours, 24 minutes. But now he's bested his time in the Berlin Marathon, which took place Sunday.

As reported by the German paper Der Tagesspiegel, Harry competed in the race under an alias and finished the course in 2:59:13. Fans captured photos and video of the singer in action. After the race, Harry posed for a photo with Paralympic champion and double amputee Richard Whitehead, who completed the course in 2:58:47, just ahead of the singer.

Harry has now completed two of the Abbott World Marathon Majors, a series of seven of the biggest marathons in the world. The other marathons include New York City, Boston, London, Chicago and Sydney. The Chicago Marathon is Oct. 12, and the New York City Marathon takes place Nov. 2, so keep your eyes peeled.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.