Harry Styles reveals why he's on a dating app

Harry Styles is on the dating apps, but not necessarily to look for love.

Styles, whose new album, Kiss All the Time. Disco Occasionally., drops March 6, appears on the latest episode of Brittany Broski's Royal Court podcast. When she asks him about learning Italian, he jokes that he's been using the members-only dating app Raya to practice.

Styles, who’s been linked to Zoë Kravitz, says he speaks Italian “only a little bit.” When asked how he keeps it up, he notes, “Mostly just talking with friends, and I do a little bit of the app, too — Raya.”

He explains, “Just for grammar and stuff, it’s good to be seeing it all the time. Just being immersed in it is the best way to learn.”

Styles, who has run two marathons, also reveals whether he has ever had to pee on himself while running.

"Do you know what? I actually didn't need to pee really either of them,” he says. “Like I had a lot of people tell me that I should, that I was going to pee on myself and that I should like practice peeing on myself.”

Harry notes that in the end he never did practice peeing on himself, although he jokes, “I've done it in the past but not while running.”

Styles also gives fans insight into one of his hidden talents, saying he eats “quite a lot” of yogurt.

“No, I eat, like, remarkable amounts of yogurt,” he says. “It shocks my friends.”

