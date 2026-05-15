Harry Styles' opening act Shania Twain loves his relationship with his mom

Shania Twain and Harry Styles perform at the Coachella Stage during the 2022 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 15, 2022 in Indio, California. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for ABA)

Harry Styles' Together, Together tour is launching Saturday night in Amsterdam. After his mini-residency there, Harry will head to London, where his opening act will be his pal Shania Twain. Shania, who's old enough to be Harry's mother, says one of the things she likes about him is the relationship he has with his actual mother, Anne Twist.

Shania and Harry first connected when he brought her out at Coachella as a special guest in 2022. Shania, 60, tells Apple Music working with Harry, 32, is "a beautiful chapter and to me, it signifies bridges. Bridging generations, bridging audiences, bridging everything — unity brings us all together."

She goes on to say, "I think music should wrap its arms around everybody who wants to listen to it, and Harry does that. Harry's got that personality, too. He's so likable and sweet, and he makes music that is beautiful. It sounds unique when it's Harry's voice."

But also, Shania says, "I am very warmed by his relationship with his own mother. It's very fitting right now for me to be around them and witness them together as mom and son. I am a mother, I have a son, and [it makes me] think of my own mother and how she would have loved to have watched me go through my career."

Shania's mother and stepfather died in a car crash in 1987. Shania was 22 at the time and had yet to launch her record-setting career.

Shania's dates with Harry begin June 12; she's releasing a new album, Little Miss Twain, on July 24. She says she plans to tour behind the new album, but first, "I gotta get through my time with Harry, so that's my focus."

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.