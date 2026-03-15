Harry Styles kisses Ben Marshall on 'SNL,' has full-circle musical moment

Did you know Harry Styles can do a pretty good Sebastian Maniscalco impersonation? Have you ever seen him kiss a six-foot-five redhead? If you watched Saturday Night Live, the answer is "yes."

Harry was the host and musical guest on Saturday Night Live, and in his monologue, he joked about being a "tremendously boring" person. He then added, "As a British man who spent a lot of his life in the public eye, I can assure you, there's something nice about being boring. It's better than the alternative." Cut to the notorious picture of the former Prince Andrew in the back of a car after his arrest.

Harry also addressed a criticism he faced a few years ago. “Some people accused me of something called ‘queerbaiting,’” he said. “But did it ever occur to you that MAYBE YOU DON’T KNOW EVERYTHING ABOUT ME, DAD?”

At the end of the monologue, Harry said he only "kissed all the time" with someone who had a "tight little bum." When cast member Ben Marshall showed up and asked, "Where's my kiss?" Harry replied, "Come on Ben, everyone knows there's nothing little about that thang!" But then he planted one on Ben anyway, turned to the camera and said, "Now that's queerbaiting!"

Harry also appeared in multiple sketches, mostly doing an American accent. In one, he successfully matched Marcello Hernandez's Sebastian Maniscalco impersonation with his own impression of the comic; in another, he showed off a European accent.

The sketch "Harry for Him" focused on a line of Target clothing that allows men to wear the same outrageous outfits Harry's worn over the years. Of course, unlike Harry, they become the subject of ridicule.

And oh yeah: Harry also sang. Last week's SNL host Ryan Gosling introduced his performance of "Dance No More," and legendary Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Paul Simon introduced his performance of "Coming Up Roses." That was a full-circle moment, because a track on Harry's new album, "Carla's Song" is about his friend Carla discovering Paul's music, and then her reaction when he played her one of Paul's most famous songs, "Bridge Over Troubled Water."

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