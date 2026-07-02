Harry Styles celebrates England World Cup win ahead of his Wembley show

Harry Styles performs on stage during his Together, Together Tour at Johan Cruijff Arena on May 16, 2026 in Amsterdam, Netherlands. (Photo by Anthony Pham/Getty Images for HS)

Harry Styles may be on tour, but he’s watching the World Cup just like everybody else.

Video captured before his show at London's Wembley Stadium Wednesday showed Harry popping out from backstage to celebrate England's 2-1 win over DR Congo. He's seen emerging from a backstage door, excitedly hugging a friend and jumping up and down as the crowd cheers.

Fans who got to the venue early were able to watch the match on the big screens.

Just a little while later, Harry took the stage to perform his 10th of 12 scheduled Wembley shows on his Together, Together tour.

England plays its next World Cup match against Mexico on Sunday.

Harry’s next stop after wrapping the London shows on July 4 will be São Paulo, Brazil, on July 17.

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