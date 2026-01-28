Harry Styles breaks Coldplay's Wembley record as Madonna co-signs his new single

Harry Styles has added even more shows to his Together, Together London residency at Wembley Stadium, setting a new record in the process.

Harry was initially scheduled to perform six nights at Wembley Stadium, but he added 10 shows, tying Coldplay's record for the most dates played at the iconic venue in a single calendar year. Now, he's expanded the run to 12 shows, making him the new holder of that record.

Meanwhile, a legendary female Rock & Roll Hall of Famer has shared how much she likes Harry's new song — and it's not Stevie Nicks. Madonna posted a screenshot on her Instagram Story of a quote Harry supposedly said in an interview about the inspiration of his new album, Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally.

"I was deep into disco while making it. Lots of Sylvester, Bee Gees and Madonna, Confessions on a Dance Floor energy," the quote reads. "Now she's doing a sequel, which feels slightly unfair. How do you follow disco after Madonna?"

"Love your new song, Harry!!!!!" Madonna wrote over the quote. In another post, she shared the cover art for his new album alongside the words, "On Repeat........"

