Harry Styles' 'Aperture' lets the light in on top of 'Billboard' Hot 100

Harry Styles' first single in nearly three years and the #1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 belong together.

"Aperture," our first taste of Harry's new album, Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally., has debuted at #1 on the tally, becoming his third chart-topper overall and his second #1 debut, after "As It Was." His first #1 hit, "Watermelon Sugar," topped the chart in 2020.

"Aperture" is the second #1 debut of 2026, following Bruno Mars' "I Just Might," which now drops to #6 after two weeks on top. The song also debuts at #1 on Billboard's Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart, the Streaming Songs chart and the Digital Song Sales chart.

Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally., is due March 6. His previous three solo albums all debuted at #1.

Meanwhile, fellow Brit and newly minted Grammy winner Olivia Dean has hit #1 on Billboard's Radio Songs chart with "Man I Need," replacing Alex Warren's "Ordinary," which had that spot for 27 weeks. This marks the first time that British artists have topped both the Hot 100 and Radio Songs since 2022, when Sam Smith was #1 on both with "Unholy."

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.