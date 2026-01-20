Harry Styles announces new single 'Aperture' will be released this week

We're getting ready to kiss all the time and disco, occasionally.

Harry Styles announced Tuesday that a new single from his highly anticipated fourth studio album, Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally., will be released this week.

The new single appears to be titled "Aperture."

The Grammy winner announced the news on Instagram with a photo of himself in the studio. In the photo, Styles is all smiles with his hands in the air.

"Aperture. Jan 23, 00:00 UK," he captioned the post.

The news was met with excitement from fans, who flooded the post's comments section with celebratory messages.

Styles recently announced that Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally. would be released March 6.

It follows his third studio album, Harry's House, which was released in 2022 and featured the songs "As It Was," "Late Night Talking," "Music for a Sushi Restaurant" and more.

Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally. will have 12 tracks and is executive produced by Kid Harpoon, the musician, producer and songwriter behind Harry's House, as well as Styles' 2019 album, Fine Line, and his eponymous debut album, which was released in 2017.

Fans can preorder the limited-edition vinyl and CD, exclusive merchandise, box sets, and more on Styles' official website here .

