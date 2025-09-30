Harry Chapin ‘Cat’s in the Cradle’ documentary coming to DVD, streaming

A new documentary celebrating the 50th anniversary of Harry Chapin’s classic song "Cat’s in the Cradle" is coming to DVD and streaming on Nov. 4.

Harry Chapin - Cat's in the Cradle: The Song That Changed Our Lives, directed by Rick Korn, delves into the lasting impact of the iconic tune. It features interviews with artists like Billy Joel, Pat Benatar, Chicago's Robert Lamm, Judy Collins, Twisted Sister's Dee Snider, Run-DMC's Darryl McDaniels and more.

"What makes this song so amazing is the multi-generational and multi-cultural effect it has on people around the world even to this day," says Korn.

"My father wrote many unforgettable story songs but 'Cat's in the Cradle' is by far his best known and it continues to have an impact on millions of people around the world," says the singer's son Jason Chapin, who's a producer on the film. "I'm thrilled at how the film captures so many wonderful stories about the song and my father told by music legends, fans, family and others."

On Nov. 1 the film will get a special benefit screening at the Cinema Arts Centre in Harry's hometown of Huntington, Long Island, with proceeds going to Long Island Cares and the Cinema Arts Centre of Huntington.

Released in October 1974, "Cat's in the Cradle" tells the story of the relationship between a father and a son. It written by Harry and his wife, Sandy Chapin, and hit #1 on the Billboard Hot 100. It was the singer/songwriter's only chart-topper. The tune earned Chapin a Grammy nod for best male pop vocal performance in 1975. In 2011 the tune was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame.

