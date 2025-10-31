Halloween with two famous parents was a treat, not a trick, says Alexa Ray Joel

Billy Joel, Christie Brinkley and Alexa Ray Joel attend The Moscow Circus Opening Night Performance on September 15, 1988 at Radio City Music Hall in New York City. (Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

It's nice when parents take their kids trick-or-treating, but what if those parents are super famous? Ask Alexa Ray Joel, daughter of Billy Joel and Christie Brinkley.

If you saw Billy's HBO documentary, you saw plenty of footage of Alexa as a little girl. She grew up with her parents on Long Island, New York, and tells ABC Audio the family would participate in their town's Halloween festivities "all the time."

"We were locals ... and we were always trick-or-treating," she recalls. "And when I was little, I used to say to my parents, 'Geez, you guys are really popular!' before I understood that they were famous. I said, 'How does everyone know your name in this whole stretch of town?' ... It was always fun."

"We did the Halloween parade; I was Dorothy from Wizard of Oz," she adds. However, growing up in her musical household, costumes weren't limited to Halloween.

"My mom is amazing. She used to just dress me up," Alexa says of the supermodel. "I would be Ariel from The Little Mermaid, then I'd be Jasmine from Aladdin, then I'd be Liesl from Sound of Music. So ... it didn't even need to be Halloween, honestly, because every day was kind of fun, make-believe, musical day at the house."

Alexa recalls her favorite costumes being Dorothy and also Wednesday, as portrayed by Christina Ricci in the Addams Family films. Alexa says that costume represented her "gothic" side, which she says you'll be able to hear on her upcoming EP, Tales from a Winding Tower.

