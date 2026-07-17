Halfway through 2026, female artists are tops, says new report

Luminate, which provides sales and streaming data to Billboard and other publications, is out with its midyear music report for 2026, and so far, women are winning.

Ella Langley and Olivia Dean lead Luminate's list of the top 10 songs in the U.S. so far this year, based on streaming numbers. Ella is #1 with "Choosin' Texas," which has racked up nearly 571 million streams; Olivia is #2 with "Man I Need," with just over 340 million streams. Ella is also #4 on the chart with "Be Her," while Olivia reappears at #10 with "So Easy (To Fall in Love)."

The top 10 also includes "Golden" by the voices of HUNTR/X, "Stateside" by PinkPantheress and Zara Larsson, and "The Fate of Ophelia" by Taylor Swift. As for the men, only Alex Warren, Bad Bunny and Bruno Mars managed to claw their way into the top 10, with "Ordinary," "DtMF" and "I Just Might," respectively.

Men fare better when it comes to the top 10 albums of 2026 so far, with Morgan Wallen's I'm The Problem holding the #1 position, and his previous album One Thing at a Time at #10. Other top-10 albums came from Noah Kahan, BTS and Bad Bunny, but Ella and Olivia are both in there too, as is Taylor.

And when it comes to songs that are tops on U.S. radio this year, Bruno leads the charge with "I Just Might," but Olivia is the only artist with two songs in the top 10: "Man I Need" and "So Easy (To Fall in Love)." "The Fate of Ophelia," "Ordinary" "Choosin' Texas" and "Golden" are also up there, and so is "back to friends" by sombr.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.