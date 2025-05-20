Hailey Bieber says when it comes to online trolls, Justin Bieber taught her, 'You’re not going to win'

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber have been in the eye of a paparazzi hurricane since they were married, but it's become more intense lately as rumors swirl about Justin's behavior and the state of their marriage. Hailey tells Vogue it's difficult to handle, but Justin's experience in this area has helped.

"There's a new headline every two days that makes no sense," she tells Vogue. And being a new mother to the couple's son, Jack Blues, just made things worse.

"Being postpartum is the most sensitive time I've ever gone through in my life," she reveals. "And to be doing that all the while going on the internet every day and people being like, They're getting divorced and They're this and They're not happy: It is such a mindf***. I cannot even begin to explain it. It's a crazy life to live."

“I’ve learned so much from Justin, really," she continues. "He’s been doing this literally since he was a child and he has had to face the most scrutiny of any person that I know. He was like, ‘Baby, trust me, I’ve been here before many, many times. You’re not going to win. There is no winning.’”

Despite going through a serious medical complication while giving birth and subsequently experiencing postpartum body dysmorphia, Hailey confirms she wants at least one more child, and says she likes that Justin now sees her as a "god" and a "superhero."

Justin posted Hailey's Vogue cover on Instagram and wrote, "Yo this reminds me when Hailey and I got into a huge fight. I told hails that she would never be on the cover of vogue. Yikes I know, so mean ... So baby u already know but forgive me for saying u wouldn't get a vogue cover cuz clearly i was sadly mistaken."

