Gracie Abrams says relationship with Paul Mescal has been 'the greatest gift, period'

Gracie Abrams used to worry that being happy would make it hard for her to write songs. Turns out the opposite was true, as she tells Rolling Stone for her new cover story.

Gracie is currently dating Irish actor Paul Mescal. She says before they got together, she had "far less experience sitting down to write when I was filled with security and joy and love and safety."

"And I was like, ‘Oh, s***, how am I going to approach this?’ Or, you know, ‘How’s it going to impact the quantity of songs I write?’" she continues. "And it’s had the most amazing effect on my writing. It has given me the most amount of space to reflect on everything in my life."

She continues, "It has held a mirror to me in ways that I didn’t know a relationship with another person of any kind could. It has given me all the perspective that I could have ever hoped for, on previous relationships, on my relationship with my family, on my friendships. It is the greatest gift, period.”

The couple's relationship has put them under public scrutiny, even more than they were before. And while you'd think Gracie would be used to that, as the daughter of famed director JJ Abrams, that's not the case. She tells Rolling Stone that any time she spent in the public eye as a child was "very contained." She adds that she didn't even know what her father did for a living until her elementary school classmates asked her for insights on Lost, one of his shows.

"Like, it was fun the handful of times that we visited my dad on set," she notes. "But regardless of what your parents do, growing up, nothing is less cool than your parents."

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