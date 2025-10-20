Gracie Abrams' Red Rocks concert to stream on Apple Music Live

Gracie Abrams performs at Red Rocks as part of 'Apple Music Live: Grace Abrams' (Courtesy Apple Music)

If you didn't get to see Gracie Abrams on her The Secret of Us Deluxe Tour, you'll be able to watch her up close and personal at home.

Gracie's concert at the iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado in August will stream on Apple Music Live on Oct. 29. It features performances of her hits "That's So True" and "I Love You, I'm Sorry," as well as songs from her debut album, Good Riddance, her debut EP, Minor, and some unreleased songs.

The performance will stream at 10 p.m. ET on Apple Music and then be available on demand in Spatial Audio. Before the premiere, you can watch Gracie's chat with Apple Music's Zane Lowe Oct. 28 at 1 p.m. ET on Apple Music 1.

Gracie's tour ended on Aug. 27. Speaking about the experience to Vogue Spain, she says, "It's a bit of the kind of university experience I didn't have because I dropped out of college after a year, and we've been touring since the quarantine was lifted, in 2021, until this summer. It's been like a roller coaster."

However, Gracie says, "I want to go back to college someday." That's on her list of things she wants to do in the future, which also includes starting a family, scoring a movie, writing a play and "[disappearing] for a while."

