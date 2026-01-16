Gracie Abrams raves about boyfriend Paul Mescal's movie 'Hamnet': 'Thank god for what they made'

If you're wondering which acclaimed, likely Oscar-nominated film to see this weekend, Gracie Abrams has a recommendation.

Gracie's boyfriend, Paul Mescal, stars in Hamnet, which just won the Golden Globe for best motion picture, drama. He plays William Shakespeare in the film opposite Jessie Buckley as his wife. Buckley also took home a Golden Globe for her performance. The film was directed by Chloé Zhao, who won the best director Oscar in 2021 for Nomadland.

On her Instagram Story Friday, Gracie wrote, "I've found it nearly impossible to find the words to describe the weight of this film and the way it has remained in my bones since I saw it for the first time ... so I'm just going to say that Chloe is singular. Jessie is singular. Paul is singular. Thank god for what they made. Go see it and you will be better off."

On the next Story, she added a photo of Paul and wrote, "Also I love him surprise."

And for anyone thinking, "Meh, I'll just wait 'til it's on streaming," Gracie says that's not the right move. "P.S. the experience of being in a big dark room (three times) packed full of people feeling and sobbing and holding each other ... a reminder and a relief," she wrote. "Try that version."

Gracie is following her boyfriend into the acting biz. As previously reported, she'll make her big-screen debut in an A24 film titled Please.

