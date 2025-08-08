Gracie Abrams covers all 10 minutes of 'All Too Well' at LA show

Covering a song you like in concert isn't unusual, but when that song is 10 minutes long, you've set quite a challenge for yourself. Gracie Abrams managed to pull it off, though.

Performing her second show at LA's KIA Forum, Gracie busted out a cover of Taylor Swift's "All Too Well (10 Minute Version)," which she performed solo, with just herself and a piano. The fans sang along with every word.

Gracie, of course, heard the song every night as the opening act on her friend Taylor's Eras Tour in 2023 and 2024. On her current tour, she's been taking a page from Taylor's book, doing "surprise songs" as well as unreleased material.

Gracie plays the Outside Lands festival on Saturday and will then wrap up her tour Aug. 27 in Mexico City.

