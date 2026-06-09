Good lips, babe! Chappell Roan is the new face of M·A·C's VIVA GLAM

Chappell Roan was named a global ambassador for M·A·C Cosmetics last December, and in February she starred in the brand's new Sephora campaign. Now, she's been named the new face of the brand's ongoing VIVA GLAM lipstick.

One hundred percent of the profits from VIVA GLAM, founded in 1994, go to charities worldwide that support sexual, gender, racial and environmental equality. As part of Chappell's involvement, M·A·C is donating $300,000 to her own Midwest Princess Project foundation, which supports care and advocacy for LGBTQ+ communities.

Chappell has co-created three separate limited-edition lipsticks for her collection, designed for "the girls, the gays and the theys": Unnatural Red Head, inspired by her hair; Roan of Arc, a lipstick-meets-lip balm hybrid in plum; and Damnsel, a red-plum gloss with a gold shimmer. The campaign casts Chappell as a French Revolution-era warrior and empress.

“VIVA GLAM has always been about more than makeup. It’s about showing up for communities and making real change," Chappell says in a statement. "Being able to create these shades and know that every purchase gives back makes this partnership feel incredibly special to me.” The collection arrives in stores June 11.

Over the years, M·A·C VIVA GLAM has raised more than $545 million.

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