For good: Ariana Grande brightens young fan's day with care package

Ariana Grande helped change one young fan's life "for good" -- by sending her a care package as she battles cancer.

On Instagram, the little girl, Brie, says she's received two packages from her "favorite person in the world" -- Ariana -- and when she opens them, she finds Wicked merch, including Wizard of Oz-themed Squishmallows, a stuffed bunny wearing a Glinda dress, a Wicked-themed set of nail polishes, r.e.m. beauty products and a large bottle of one of Ariana's signature perfumes. "No. Frickin'. Way!" Brie exclaims over that last item.

"Thank you so, so much, Ariana Grande, I love everything in the package, especially the Squishmallows!" Brie concludes. "And I love that perfume, by the way."

The post also features a video that Ari made especially for Brie, in which she says, "A little birdie told me -- your mom told me -- that you are a fan of Wicked and of Glinda's, so I was inspired to put together this little care package for you … I hope you love it. My personal favorite part is the Squishmallows."

Ari goes on to call Brie "the most amazing and inspiring little light beam in this universe," adding that she's seen the videos her mom has made documenting Brie's struggle with stage 4 Neuroblastoma.

The caption on the video reads, in part, "@arianagrande, you made this little girls dream come true! Thank you for your beautiful, kind, generous heart! We are so grateful! She still can't believe that you know who she is. So much love to your family!"

In the comments, Ari responded, "i love you, sweet amazing girl!"

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.