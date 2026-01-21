Goo Goo Dolls say upcoming Vegas shows will be a 'good test' for a future residency

In addition to touring Canada with Dashboard Confessional this spring and the U.S. with Neon Trees this summer, Goo Goo Dolls are also doing a five-show stand in May at the Venetian in Las Vegas. But the band would consider a longer residency in the future.

"If somebody wanted us to play 25 shows, I would do it," singer John Rzeznik told ABC's On the Red Carpet.

"I guess we'll see how this one goes," added bassist Robby Takac. "It'll be a good test."

While a future in Vegas might loom, right now it's the tours with Dashboard and Neon Trees that are the band's main focus. If you're wondering how Goo Goo Dolls decided to tour with those particular acts, apparently the process is a lot like high school.

"You try to find bands that you like. But then there's this whole thing, there's like, 'OK, well there's a whole bunch of bands that won't tour with us, and there's whole bunch of bands that we don't want to tour with,'" John laughed.

"And then you have the list in the middle, and then we sort of go down that one, and then, you know, 'This is our favorite one,'" he added. "And Neon Trees are amazing."

The tour with Dashboard Confessional is Goo Goo Dolls' second round with the emo band. They toured together last summer, and Robby felt it was their best-ever double bill.

"That's probably the, I don't know, the most symbiotic. Is that the right word?" he told On the Red Carpet. "It was a great pairing and the crowds loved it. The bands got along great. Yeah, it was awesome."

The tour of Canada starts March 19; the summer tour launches July 24.

