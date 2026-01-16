Girls just want to have fun — shopping Cyndi Lauper's closet

Cyndi Lauper's wardrobe is one of the most unique in pop music, and now a select group of shoppers have a chance to own a piece of it.

Cyndi is holding a Closet Clean Out in New York's Lower East Side on Jan. 20 and 21. According to her Instagram, shoppers will find "a treasure trove of designer gems, stage and street wear, and many new or unworn pieces pulled straight from Cyndi's closet." Net proceeds will go to Cyndi's charity, the Girls Just Want to Have Fundamental Rights Fund at the Tides Foundation.

Tickets to both VIP shopping sessions, which provide first crack at the goodies, are sold out.

If you'd like a Cyndi Lauper experience in a much warmer climate, she's performing June 20 at Atlantis Paradise Island in the Bahamas. Tickets are on sale now at atlantislive.com.

And in between these events, starting April 24 Cyndi will be headlining her first residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.

