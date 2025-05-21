Get your Billy Joel bobblehead at Yankees game this July

Fittingly for the first rock artist ever to perform at Yankee Stadium, Billy Joel will be immortalized as a bobblehead at an upcoming Yankees game.

On Tuesday, Major League Baseball posted a photo of the bobblehead to social platform X, announcing that the figures will be given away to the first 18,000 fans who attend the Yankees vs. Cubs game on July 11. The figure shows Billy — who was born in the Bronx, where Yankee Stadium is located — sitting at a Yankees-logo'd piano wearing Yankees pinstripes and a Yankees ball cap.

The giveaway will take place a week before Billy once again plays Yankee Stadium, in a co-headlining show with Rod Stewart. That show is July 18.

Billy's two 1990 shows at Yankee Stadium were actually at the old Yankee Stadium, which closed in 2008 and was demolished two years later. The current Yankee Stadium opened in 2009.

