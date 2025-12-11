George Michael’s debut solo album, 'Faith', getting vinyl reissue

George Michael's debut solo album, Faith, is getting reissued on vinyl for the first time in more than a decade.

The album will be released on Feb. 20 in several limited-edition variants, including red and black marble vinyl, picture disc, one-LP and two-LP vinyls, as well as audio Blu-ray.

All formats are available for preorder now.

Originally released in 1987, Faith hit #1 in over 100 countries, including the U.S. and the U.K. It contained four #1 singles — "Faith," "Father Figure," "One More Try" and "Monkey" — making Michael the only British male solo artist to have four #1 singles from one album. It also included the iconic tune "I Want Your Sex," which peaked at #2 in the U.S.

Faith earned George Michael a Grammy for album of the year and has sold over 25 million copies worldwide.

