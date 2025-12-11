George Michael’s debut solo album, 'Faith', getting vinyl reissue

Cover of George Michael's 'Faith' (Sony Music)
By Jill Lances

George Michael's debut solo album, Faith, is getting reissued on vinyl for the first time in more than a decade.

The album will be released on Feb. 20 in several limited-edition variants, including red and black marble vinyl, picture disc, one-LP and two-LP vinyls, as well as audio Blu-ray.

All formats are available for preorder now.

Originally released in 1987, Faith hit #1 in over 100 countries, including the U.S. and the U.K. It contained four #1 singles — "Faith," "Father Figure," "One More Try" and "Monkey" — making Michael the only British male solo artist to have four #1 singles from one album. It also included the iconic tune "I Want Your Sex," which peaked at #2 in the U.S.

Faith earned George Michael a Grammy for album of the year and has sold over 25 million copies worldwide.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirWDUV 105.5 The Dove - Continuous Christmas Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!