George Michael nominated for 2025 Ivors

The late George Michael has been recognized with a nomination for the 2025 Ivors, which honor the best in British and Irish songwriting.

The Wham! frontman, who passed away in 2016, received a nod in the most performed work category for the Wham! holiday classic "Last Christmas," which he wrote, arranged and produced when he was just 21.

The tune will compete in the category against songs by Harry Styles, Dua Lipa and others.

This isn’t Michael’s first time being recognized by the Ivors. In fact, he’s already won six Ivor awards and is the only songwriter in history to have won songwriter of the year three times: in 1985, 1989 and 1997.

The 2025 Ivors take place May 22 in London. During the ceremony, U2 will be inducted as Academy Fellows, which is the highest honor handed out by the Ivors Academy. They are the first Irish songwriters to be named Academy Fellows.

