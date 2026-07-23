'George Michael: The Faith Tour' coming to theaters later this year

If you weren't around to see George Michael live in concert during his lifetime, now you'll be able to see him at his peak.

George Michael: The Faith Tour is a concert film that will be coming to theaters worldwide in late 2026 in premium formats, including IMAX. Filmed over two nights in Paris in 1988 during the European leg of George's Faith Tour, it includes never-before-seen footage of the star, who died in 2016.

The movie will screen with an original short called Finding Faith, featuring a voice-over from George from a previously unheard interview. It's paired with unseen images by the legendary photographer Herb Ritts and behind-the-scenes footage of George's iconic "Faith" music video.

George's Faith Tour was his first solo outing, supporting his multi-Platinum debut solo album of the same name. Choreographed by Paula Abdul, it featured George performing hits like "Father Figure," "One More Try," "I Want Your Sex" and "Monkey"; WHAM! hits such as "Careless Whisper" and "I'm Your Man"; and covers like Stevie Wonder's "Love's in Need of Love Today" and "Lady Marmalade."

The Faith Tour, an 18-track live album of previously unreleased recordings, will be released alongside the movie.

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