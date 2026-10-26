The friendship recession: Why some adults are struggling to maintain close connections

BetterHelp reports a "friendship recession" among adults due to busy lives, with many feeling lonely despite social interactions.

Sometimes a friendship grows quiet without anything going wrong. Dinner gets postponed, a busy week becomes a busy month, and catching up slips further down the calendar. The affection may still be there. Finding time for each other is the harder part.

The question is an everyday one: How do adults keep meaningful friendships going when their lives no longer bring them together?

As BetterHelp, an online therapy platform, explains below, the stakes reach beyond missed plans. The Surgeon General's 2023 advisory links social disconnection with depression and cardiovascular disease. These associations concern broader patterns of disconnection, not an occasional canceled dinner. Understanding what you could call the "friendship recession" starts with those difficulties, without assuming Americans have fewer friends than previous generations.

Key takeaways

Most adult friendships fade because of busy schedules, moves, parenting, and work, not because the affection is gone.

Being social is not the same as having close friends, so a person can talk to people all day and still feel lonely.

Loneliness is common, with Pew finding that 16% of Americans feel lonely all or most of the time and 18% report having no close friends.

Small, repeatable plans, like a monthly breakfast or a standing phone call, are the best way to keep friendships going.

The difference between being social and having close friends

Greeting a neighbor, chatting with a coworker, and calling a trusted friend all involve social contact. But they offer different kinds of connection. An acquaintance is someone familiar; a close friend is someone with whom a person shares more of their life.

Researcher Jeffrey Hall's work distinguishes acquaintances from closer friendships, linking greater closeness with time together and shared leisure. Emotional support is another dimension: The CDC describes it as having people we can turn to in good times and difficult ones.

That distinction helps explain why someone can talk to people all day and still feel lonely. Loneliness reflects a gap between desired connection and the connection a person experiences.

In a Pew Research Center survey conducted in September 2024 and published in January 2025, 16% of Americans felt lonely or isolated frequently, meaning all or most of the time; another 38% sometimes felt that way. The same survey found 18% reported having no close friends, excluding family members. Some may still have support from a sibling or partner.

Why adult friendship gets harder after school

Think of the repeated contact built into a school day: familiar faces, lunch breaks and shared activities. Now picture arranging a visit when one friend has moved, another works evenings and a third has a toddler. Even a simple plan requires coordination.

A meta-analysis led by psychologist Cornelia Wrzus found social networks changed alongside life events, including starting work and becoming a parent. These findings describe changes across adulthood, not evidence that people stop caring about friendship.

The practical obstacles deserve attention. A couple may be balancing commitments to two families. A caregiver might be unable to leave an aging parent unattended. Friends in different life stages may want to meet just as much, but have very different schedules.

Work arrangements introduce trade-offs. In Pew's 2023 survey, 53% of employees working from home at least sometimes said it hurt connection with coworkers, while 71% said it helped work-life balance.

Occupational health researchers emphasize how the design of work shapes opportunities to connect. Whether someone works remotely, follows a hybrid schedule or commutes daily, "make more time" is incomplete advice when free hours rarely overlap.

Digital connection helps, but doesn't always replace in-person time

A text can be a small way of saying, "I'm thinking of you." A video call offers a chance to catch up across a long distance. Among adults with close friends, Pew found that 74% connected with one at least a few times weekly through texting, social media, phone or video calls, or in-person meetings. That figure includes all those channels.

The Surgeon General's Advisory recognizes technology's ability to help people stay connected, while noting drawbacks when it displaces in-person time. Digital contact can help maintain a friendship without offering the same experience as an afternoon together.

Rather than labeling screen time good or bad, consider what an exchange allows. Is there room in the group chat for an honest update? Would a private call suit a difficult subject better? Could a quick message become an invitation to meet?

Loneliness doesn't look the same for everyone

Pew found adults younger than 50 were more likely to feel lonely frequently than those 50 and older: 22% versus 9%. This snapshot does not establish whether younger respondents will remain lonelier as they age.

Gender differences also need context. Pew found no significant gender difference in frequent loneliness, including within age groups. Yet women were more likely than men to say they would turn to a friend for emotional support: 54% versus 38%.

These averages leave room for many individual experiences. A new parent, a recently relocated retiree, and someone starting a demanding job may face different barriers. Understanding what has changed in someone’s life is more helpful than assuming their age or gender explains how they feel.

Rebuilding adult friendships requires consistency

The CDC recommends making time for regular contact, joining groups with shared interests, and inviting others into activities already on the calendar. These are suggestions for nurturing relationships, not mental health treatment or guarantees against loneliness.

Start with something specific and manageable: coffee after an appointment or a walk on Saturday. A monthly breakfast or regular phone call may be easier to arrange than a completely free weekend.

Make space for one-on-one conversations, too. Ask about the interview, family visit or difficult week a friend mentioned, and leave time for the answer. If plans fall through, suggest another date.

The aim is a rhythm both people can sustain. For friends whose lives have changed, keeping the connection may mean finding a new way to spend time together.

Takeaway

Friendship requires care and attention, but individual effort has limits. Occupational-health researchers Anjali Rameshbabu and Heidi Hudson recommend workplace policies that protect relationships outside work, recognizing that working conditions shape opportunities to connect.

Making room for friendship means valuing ordinary time together, rather than waiting for a special occasion. That is a challenge for friends, workplaces and communities alike: treating meaningful connection as something worth protecting, with a place in daily life beyond whatever time is left over.

This story was produced by BetterHelp and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.