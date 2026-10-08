Florida ranks among the lowest in the country for access to mental healthcare. Here's how to find help

You've decided to seek help for your mental health. You may have thought about it for months. Or a hard week may have led you to seek care. Either way, you have taken an important first step, and what happens next shouldn't be the hard part. But for many people, it is. And where you live may make that search easier or a lot harder.

According to Mental Health America's (MHA) 2025 State of Mental Health in America report, Florida ranks #44 for access to mental healthcare, reflecting relatively less access compared to the rest of the country. LifeStance Health explores why access varies by state, how online care may help and offers steps you can take to find mental healthcare in Florida.

Why mental healthcare access varies by state

MHA's rankings score states across 10 measures. These include how many adults do not get the care they need, how many cannot afford care and whether enough mental health providers are available. A state's ranking reflects a mix of personal and structural factors.

Cost and uncertainty can keep people from getting care. According to MHA, nearly 6 in 10 adults (60%) who needed mental healthcare in 2023 said they did not get it because they thought it would cost too much. Others weren't sure where to start. Nearly half didn't know how or where to get care, and about 4 in 10 (41%) couldn't find a healthcare provider they wanted to see.

Where someone lives may shape how easily they access care. Rural areas are more likely to have fewer mental health providers than cities, and many rural communities are at least 30 minutes from a mental health facility. But that's changing. There are more ways to access mental healthcare today than ever before, and online care is helping people reach treatment no matter where they live.

How online mental healthcare is helping reach rural and underserved areas

Online care isn't a fix for every barrier. But for people who live in rural areas and have access to a reliable internet connection, virtual care has helped improve access through removing the need to travel to a provider's office.

Many people use online care for their mental health. According to FAIR Health, mental health was the most common reason for telehealth visits among people with private insurance in early 2026. This was true in every U.S. region and age group. This consistent demand for virtual mental healthcare matters most in places where reaching a provider in person was never realistic to begin with.

But increased access only matters if people improve once they're in treatment. New research from LifeStance Health offers some encouraging evidence. A 2026 study tracked more than 139,000 patients across parts of the country with different mixes of more rural and urban populations. Two common questionnaires were used: the Patient Health Questionnaire-9 (PHQ-9) for depression and the Generalized Anxiety Disorder-7 (GAD-7) for anxiety. No consistent pattern was found between how rural or urban a region is and how much patients improved. Overall, 3 in 4 patients* (75%) with at least moderate depression or anxiety experienced significant improvement in their symptoms, no matter which region they were in.

Research from LifeStance suggests patients can experience meaningful improvement regardless of whether they live in more rural or urban areas. Online care is helping make care more accessible, but it doesn't mean it's right for everyone. Many people benefit from a mix of both in-person and online care, and finding the right mental health provider often matters as much as the format.

How to find mental healthcare in Florida

Start with your insurance plan, doctor or employer. If you have insurance, use your plan's provider directory to find covered care. You can also ask your primary care doctor for help. Your doctor can rule out any physical health issue that could cause your symptoms and refer you to a mental health provider. If you have a job, ask whether your employer offers an Employee Assistance Program (EAP). An EAP may provide a limited number of free, private counseling visits. If you don't have insurance, you still have options. Federally funded community health centers serve people even if they cannot pay the full cost. The amount you pay may be based on your income. Most offer virtual care, and mental health needs make up 40% (4 in 10) of all telehealth visits at these centers. Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration's (SAMHSA) FindTreatment.gov is a free, private way to search licensed low-cost and sliding-scale facilities by zip code. Care matching tools can help you find the right care for you. Rather than scrolling through dozens of provider bios trying to guess who's the right fit, many practices now offer care matching tools. These tools will ask about your needs, age, insurance and whether you want online or in-person care. The tool will then show you providers who may meet your needs and you can book with, making a long list easier to review. Learn about different types of providers. Provider titles can be confusing. A psychiatrist is a medical doctor that can prescribe medication. A psychologist, LCSW or licensed counselor provides therapy, and many individuals end up seeing more than one as part of their coordinated care plan. LifeStance's guide to therapist types and credentials breaks down what each abbreviation means to help give you context before you start your search. Treat the first appointment as a conversation, not a commitment. A first session often lasts 45–60 minutes. The provider will ask questions to learn about you and your needs. It is a conversation to see if they are the right fit, not a test. You may not feel comfortable with the first provider you meet. In fact, 4 in 10 adults report being unable to find a provider that felt like the right fit. Know that you can switch providers or try a matching tool again with updated preferences. It's common, not starting over from scratch.

The first provider you contact may not be the right fit. That's normal. The important thing is to keep moving forward until you find care that meets your needs.

*from a study of more than 139,000 patients analyzed by US Census region

This story was published by LifeStance Health and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.