Fleetwood Mac’s 'Greatest Hits' hits new peaks on the 'Billboard' charts

Fleetwood Mac's Greatest Hits compilation has reached new heights on the Billboard charts, nearly 40 years after its initial release.

The album was originally released in 1988. It landed at #10 on Billboard's Top Album Sales chart this week, thanks to an expanded reissue of the album featuring additional tracks. The new chart position marks a new peak for the album, which reached #13 on that chart in 2016.

The album also reached a new peak on the all-genre Billboard 200, where it jumped from #69 to #13 this week. The compilation's previous peak on the Billboard 200 was #14 in 1989. The album has also peaked at #5 on the Vinyl Albums chart, up from its 2019 peak of #7, and lands at #4 on the Top Rock & Alternative Albums and #3 on the Top Rock Albums charts.

Greatest Hits covered the band's catalog from the mid-'70s to the late '80s, specifically songs released after Lindsey Buckingham and Stevie Nicks joined the band. The newly released expanded edition added classic tunes like "The Chain," "Landslide," "Silver Springs (Live)" and "You Make Loving Fun," among others.

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