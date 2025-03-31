Flash, bang, spark: Miley Cyrus releases first actual song from 'Something Beautiful' album

By Andrea Dresdale

Just hours after releasing a lyric video for "Prelude," the first music we've heard from her upcoming album Something Beautiful, Miley Cyrus released a full video for the album's title track.

Unlike "Prelude," which is a spoken word piece, "Something Beautiful" is an actual song. Miley is shown performing in front of a band, while wearing a huge feathered cape-like garment over a slinky dress, which she later discards.

The song starts off as a slow, soulful number, in which she belts out the opening lyrics: "Tell me somethin' beautiful, yeah, tonight/ Until your lips turn blue/ Said I don't wanna talk about it for too long/ Baby, now I think I do."

After another verse, Miley sings, "Oh, flash, bang, spark" and one of the lights overhead explodes. The song becomes a fuzzed-out, sludgy track where Miley sounds like she's singing through a megaphone: "Boy, I'm losin' my breath/ I'm undressin', confessin' that I'm so obsessed, yes."

The song goes back to how it sounds in the beginning for a while, until even more things explode and the song reverts to the fuzzed-out sound, with Miley posing and screaming into the microphone in a shower of smoke and sparks. The song ends with her standing alone onstage, backed up by just a drummer, with wreckage all around her.

Something Beautiful, described as a "visual album," is out May 30.

