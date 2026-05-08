First single from Ariana Grande's new album 'petal' coming later this month

Ariana Grande will be giving fans a first taste of her new era later this month.

She'll release the first single from her new album, petal, on May 29. It's called "hate that i made you love me" and it's available to presave now. You can also preorder the song in two different 7-inch vinyl versions, plus CD and cassette versions, at Ari's website.

On Instagram, Ariana writes that "hate that i made you love me" is "one of my favorite songs i'll ever write,

produced by my favorite collaborators and dearest human beings in the world, the brilliant @ilya_music, the one and only max martin (and me)."

"i simply cannot wait for it to be yours" she adds.

Petal will be out July 31. Meanwhile, Ariana's Eternal Sunshine tour begins June 6 in Oakland, California.

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