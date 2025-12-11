Fine (Tailoring) By Me: Andy Grammar launches clothing line

Andy Grammer attends 'The Drop: Andy Grammer' at GRAMMY Museum L.A. Live on October 30, 2024 in Los Angeles ( Sapp/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Honey, I'm good ... at fashion? Andy Grammer has officially launched his new clothing line, Kindtagious.

Andy explained on Instagram that the name of the clothing line comes from the concept that "kindness is contagious" and shared why he felt inspired to branch out in this direction.

"Let me start by saying I am by no means a fashion designer (we hired way better people than me to design), and if this were a fashion brand solely about style I wouldn't trust myself to make it, nor would I even be interested in doing it," he wrote.

Instead, Andy said he's pursuing the project because he feels "unreasonably passionate about ... spreading kindness," "creating moments of connection" and "inspiring kindness in large groups, one on one, through music, concerts, honestly in any way I can."

He added that he owns three hats, and he always reaches for the one that says "treat people with kindness." "This is the team I want to be a part of," he noted. "It's what I want to represent to the world."

Reflecting on buying "status" brands in school to be cool, Andy admitted, "I don't know that wearing Kindtagious clothing will get you status ... [S]tatus and kindness are like oil and water. Maybe this whole idea is doomed from the start, but we're gonna try anyway."

He wrapped up his announcement, saying, "My most likely misguided foray into the fashion world officially begins today ... if you like any of these clothes or not, go out of your way to be kind to someone today. The world needs more of it."

You can order Kindtagious cothing now, including hats, tees, sweats and other items.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.