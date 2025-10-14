Felicidades! Dua Lipa earns Spanish certification while touring the world

Dua Lipa is out here doing the most. While traveling the world on her Radical Optimism tour, running her Service95 Book Club and, of course, taking time out for fabulous food and vacations, she's also casually earned a certification in Spanish.

On her Instagram Story, Dua announced, "Just graduated this morning in my GCSE Spanish," shouting out her instructor, who she called "the best teacher." She posted a photo of herself on a Zoom call, holding up her certificate while her teacher, on the split screen, is holding up a balloon.

In the U.K., where Dua is from, a "GCSE" stands for "General Certificate of Secondary Education," and is a test you typically take when you're 15 or 16, showing that you have basic language skills and cultural understanding. Dua isn't stopping there, though.

In another Story, she posted a pic of the textbook for the next level of study, which in the U.K. is called an "A Level." You generally take it between the ages of 16 and 18, and if you pass, you can then study at the university level.

"Next next next!!!!" she captioned the photo.

Dua also noted on another Story post, "I don't want this leg [of the tour] to end!!" She next plays Seattle, Washington, on Oct. 15 and 16. The tour's scheduled to wrap Dec. 5 in Mexico City.

