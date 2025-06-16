Extra-'Ordinary' present: Alex Warren gifted the car his father sold before he was born

By Andrea Dresdale

Alex Warren isn't a father, but he just got an amazing Father's Day gift.

On Instagram, Alex posted a photo of himself posing with a red Mitsubishi 3000GT sports car, as well as a photo of his late father posing with the same car. "I have the best wife ever… my dad passed away when I was a kid but when he was my age he bought this car and had to sell it when my mom got pregnant," Alex wrote.

"She found it and bought it and surprised me. I am the luckiest man in the world," he added. It's no wonder that Alex's wife, Kouvr, inspired his #1 hit, "Ordinary."

Kouvr posted video of the moment when Alex saw the gift; his jaw visibly drops. She titled the video, "I surprised my husband with his dad's old car," and captioned it, "The look on his face is worth more that anything in the whole world I'm so glad that he gets to experience the same thing that his dad did when he was his age."

In other Alex Warren news, he's revealed the title of the new song he's been teasing, which features BLACKPINK member ROSÉ: "On My Mind." No word yet on when it'll be released. 

