Every major stock market correction since 1950 and how long recovery took

Plus500 reports on S&P 500 corrections since 1950, noting 38 corrections and 14 bear markets, with recovery times ranging from months to years.

Since the S&P 500 was introduced in its modern form, US equities have experienced dozens of corrections, crashes, and bear markets. Some declines lasted only a few weeks before markets rebounded, while others erased years of gains and required nearly a decade to fully recover. Yet despite the differences in their causes, severity, and duration, each downturn offers valuable insight into how financial markets respond to economic shocks, monetary policy, and investor sentiment.

This guide from Plus500 examines every major S&P 500 correction since 1950, covering when each decline occurred, how far the market fell, how long it took to recover, and the economic events behind it. Whether triggered by inflation, financial crises, geopolitical tensions, or unexpected global events, these historical corrections provide important context for understanding market volatility and the long-term behaviour of equities.

For investors and traders alike, looking beyond the headline declines and examining recovery timelines can help put future market pullbacks into historical perspective.

TL;DR

S&P 500 corrections are common. Since 1950, the index has experienced around 38 corrections (10%+) and 14 bear markets (20%+).

Since 1950, the index has experienced around 38 corrections (10%+) and 14 bear markets (20%+). Recovery times vary widely. Typical corrections have recovered in 3-8 months, while major bear markets have often taken 1-2 years or longer.

Typical corrections have recovered in 3-8 months, while major bear markets have often taken 1-2 years or longer. The deepest post-1950 decline occurred during the 2007-2009 Global Financial Crisis, when the S&P 500 fell 56.8% before recovering in 2013.

occurred during the 2007-2009 Global Financial Crisis, when the S&P 500 fell 56.8% before recovering in 2013. The fastest major recoveries followed the 2020 COVID-19 crash and the 2025 market correction, with the latter reclaiming its previous high in about 89 trading days after a decline exceeding 15%.

followed the 2020 COVID-19 crash and the 2025 market correction, with the latter reclaiming its previous high in about 89 trading days after a decline exceeding 15%. The type of crisis matters. External shocks have historically rebounded faster than systemic financial crises, which typically require longer recoveries.

External shocks have historically rebounded faster than systemic financial crises, which typically require longer recoveries. History provides context, not certainty. Every post-1950 S&P 500 correction has eventually recovered, but future market performance and recovery timelines are never guaranteed.

What Is a Stock Market Correction?

A table listing the U.S. U.S. stock market corrections and bear markets with values. (Stacker/Stacker)

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A stock market correction is generally defined as a peak-to-trough decline of 10% or more in an index such as the S&P 500. Corrections are a recurring feature of financial markets and have occurred throughout modern market history. They often coincide with periods of valuation adjustment, changing economic expectations, or shifts in monetary policy. Distinguishing between a standard correction, a deeper bear market, and a sudden crash is essential for understanding the historical data presented in this guide. (Source: Investopedia)

Correction vs. Bear Market vs. Crash: Key Differences

A table comparing correction versus bear market versus market crash. (Stacker/Stacker)

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Key distinction: A market crash describes the speed of a decline, a sudden, severe market drop that typically unfolds over days or weeks. A bear market describes the depth and duration of a decline, a sustained fall of 20% or more from a recent peak.

The 1987 Black Monday crash qualifies as both, with the S&P 500 falling approximately 33.5% in about two months. By contrast, the 2022 S&P 500 bear market, driven largely by rising interest rates and inflation concerns, saw a 25.4% decline over 282 days. Its gradual decline made it a bear market, but not a crash in the traditional sense.

Some of the Major S&P 500 Correction Since 1950 (Full Table)

The table below covers some of the major S&P 500 corrections and bear markets since 1950 with a peak-to-trough decline of 10% or more. All figures reflect closing price data unless otherwise noted.

A table outlining the historical stock market corrections from 1950 to 1962. (Stacker/Stacker)

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A table outlining the historical stock market corrections and bear market from 1966 to 1987. (Stacker/Stacker)

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A table outlining the historical stock market corrections and bear market from 1990 to 2009. (Stacker/Stacker)

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A table outlining the historical stock market corrections and market crashes from 2010 to 2020. (Stacker/Stacker)

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How Long Does a Stock Market Recovery Take? Average Data

Recovery time is the single most searched dimension of stock market correction data. The short answer: it depends entirely on the severity and structural cause of the decline.

Average Recovery Time by Correction Severity

A table outlining the stock market drops to categories based on their decline range. (Stacker/Stacker)

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Fastest Recoveries in History

1. 1987 recovery: Black Monday crash

The 1987 market crash remains one of the most significant S&P 500 sell offs in history. Despite the severity of the decline, the index experienced a strong rebound in the following months, making it one of the fastest major recoveries after a sharp market shock.

2. 1998 recovery: Long-Term Capital Management crisis

The 1998 rebound is often cited as the previous record recovery in the 15%+ drawdown category before 2025. The S&P 500 recovered its previous high in approximately 90 trading days as market conditions stabilised following the crisis.

3. 2020 recovery: COVID-19 pandemic crash

The S&P 500’s recovery from the pandemic-driven bear market was among the fastest on record. After falling sharply in early 2020, the index regained its February peak in 126 trading days, making it the fastest bear-market recovery in the previous 50 years at the time.

4. 2025 recovery: Market correction rebound

The 2025 market rebound ranks among the fastest recoveries following a decline of more than 15%, with the S&P 500 returning to its previous high in approximately 89 trading days. The recovery reflected resilient corporate earnings, easing recession concerns and improving investor sentiment.

The three slowest recoveries share a different pattern: structural damage to the financial system, economy, or energy infrastructure that could not be resolved with a single policy response.

5. Great Depression (1929-1954): The Longest Recovery

The 1929 stock market crash triggered the deepest downturn in modern market history. The S&P 500 took roughly 25 years to return to its previous peak, as the US economy faced widespread bank failures, falling prices, and prolonged unemployment.

6. 1973-1974 Bear Market: Inflation and Oil Shock

The 1970s downturn was driven by a combination of rising inflation, the oil crisis, recession, and geopolitical tensions. The S&P 500 fell about 48% and required several years to regain its previous high.

7. Dot-Com Crash (2000-2002): The Longest Modern-Era Recovery

The S&P 500 declined nearly 49% as the technology bubble collapsed. Although the bear market ended in 2002, the index did not recover its March 2000 peak until 2007, meaning investors waited around seven years to break even on a price basis.

The 10 Deepest Stock Market Corrections Since 1950

1. The 2007-2009 Global Financial Crisis (-56.8%)

The 2007-2009 Global Financial Crisis caused the S&P 500 to fall 56.8% over 517 calendar days, declining from its peak on October 9, 2007, to its trough on March 9, 2009. The index recovered to its previous closing high in March 2013, around four years after reaching the bottom.

The downturn was triggered by the collapse of the US subprime mortgage market, which exposed excessive leverage and vulnerabilities across the global financial system. The crisis intensified following the failure of Lehman Brothers in September 2008, while other major financial institutions, including Bear Stearns and Washington Mutual, either collapsed or required government-supported intervention.

In response, the Federal Reserve cut the federal funds rate from 5.25% in 2007 to near zero by December 2008 and introduced its first large-scale asset purchase programmes, commonly referred to as quantitative easing (QE), beginning in late 2008.

The decline remains the deepest S&P 500 bear market since 1950 and the recovery to the previous peak was the second-longest in the post-war period, behind the 2000-2002 dot-com collapse.

2. The 2000-2002 Dot-Com Crash (-49.1%)

The dot-com crash caused the S&P 500 to fall 49.1% over 929 calendar days, declining from its closing peak of 1,527.46 on March 24, 2000, to its trough of 776.76 on October 9, 2002. By peak-to-trough duration, it was the longest S&P 500 bear market since 1950. The index fully recovered to its prior closing peak on May 30, 2007, approximately 86 months after the market top. This marks the second-longest nominal recovery period in the post-WWII history of the index, surpassed only by the 90-month recovery timeline of the 1973-1974 bear market.

The downturn followed a period of intense speculation in technology and internet-related companies during the late 1990s. Many firms reached valuations based on expectations of rapid future growth rather than current profitability. As growth expectations weakened and valuations adjusted, technology stocks declined sharply, contributing to a prolonged equity market downturn.

3. The 1973-1974 Oil Crisis Bear Market (-48.2%)

The 1973-1974 bear market caused a 48.2% decline over 630 calendar days, with the S&P 500 peaking on January 11, 1973, and hitting its trough on October 3, 1974. Reclaiming the previous peak took 69 months from the market trough (and a total of 90 months from the initial peak), with the index finally breaking even on July 17, 1980.

The crash had two reinforcing causes. First, the OPEC oil embargo of October 1973 quadrupled oil prices, triggering a severe recession and high inflation simultaneously-the condition known as stagflation. Second, the collapse of the Bretton Woods fixed exchange rate system in 1971 had already introduced structural currency uncertainty. The Federal Reserve raised interest rates aggressively to combat inflation, which further depressed equity valuations.

4. The 1968-1970 Overvaluation Bear Market (-36.1%)

The S&P 500 declined 36.1% from its peak on November 29, 1968, to its trough on May 26, 1970, over a span of 543 calendar days. Reclaiming the previous market high took 21 months from the market trough (and a total of 39 months from the initial peak), with the index finally breaking even on March 6, 1972.

The primary driver was a combination of overvaluation built up during the 1960s "Go-Go" bull market and rising inflation linked to Vietnam War spending. The Federal Reserve tightened monetary policy in 1969, pushing the economy into recession by late 1969. Corporate earnings contracted, compressing premium equity valuations.

5. The 1987 Black Monday Crash (-33.5%)

The 1987 Black Monday crash produced a 33.5% S&P 500 decline over 101 calendar days, peaking on August 25, 1987, and bottoming on December 4, 1987. Nominal recovery to prior highs took 23 months from the peak, completing on July 26, 1989.

On October 19, 1987, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 22.6% in a single session, still the largest single-day percentage decline in US stock market history. The crash was driven by a combination of overvaluation, rising interest rates, program trading (algorithmic selling), and portfolio insurance strategies that created a cascading feedback loop. Portfolio insurance, designed to protect institutional investors by automatically selling futures contracts as prices fell, amplified the decline instead - triggering waves of pre-programmed sell orders at precisely the moment the market needed buyers. The faster prices fell, the more sell orders fired, a self-reinforcing spiral that conventional circuit breakers did not yet exist to interrupt.

The Federal Reserve, under newly appointed Chair Alan Greenspan, responded within days by issuing a statement affirming its readiness to provide liquidity and cutting the federal funds rate. This rapid policy signal stabilized credit markets and laid the foundation for recovery. With no underlying recession - US GDP growth remained positive through 1987 and 1988 - corporate earnings held firm, and the index recovered its prior high by July 1989.

6. The 2020 COVID-19 Crash (-33.9%)

The 2020 COVID-19 crash caused the S&P 500 to fall 33.9% in just 33 calendar days, the fastest bear market in recorded history. The peak was February 19, 2020; the trough was March 23, 2020. Despite the severity, recovery took only 5 months, with new all-time highs reached by August 2020.

The speed of both the decline and the recovery reflects two factors: the crisis was an exogenous shock rather than a structural financial failure, and the US federal government and Federal Reserve deployed the largest coordinated stimulus response in history. The CARES Act totaled $2.2 trillion. The Federal Reserve cut rates to 0-0.25% and launched unlimited quantitative easing within days of the trough.

7. The 1962 Kennedy Slide (-27.9%)

The S&P 500 fell 27.9% from December 12, 1961, to June 26, 1962, over 196 calendar days-a period known as the "Kennedy Slide." Nominal recovery to prior highs took 14 months from the market trough (and a total of 21 months from the initial peak), with the index fully reclaiming its pre-crash levels on September 3, 1963.

The decline followed a period of excessive post-war optimism and valuation expansion, particularly in high-flying "tronic" tech stocks. The Kennedy administration's public confrontations with the steel industry over price increases in April 1962 shook corporate confidence and triggered a sharp sell-off in industrials. The market also contended with rising Cold War tensions, leading up to the Cuban Missile Crisis later that autumn.

Following the decline, the Federal Reserve Board reduced Regulation T margin requirements from 70% to 50% in July 1962. The broader recovery was supported by improving economic conditions and a gradual rebound in investor confidence.

8. The 2022 Rate Hike Bear Market (-25.4%)

The S&P 500 fell 25.4% from January 3, 2022, to October 12, 2022, over 282 calendar days. Reclaiming the prior all-time high took 15 months from the market trough (and a total of 24.5 months from the initial peak), with the index finally breaking even on January 19, 2024.

The primary catalyst was a rapid monetary policy shift. The Federal Reserve aggressively raised the federal funds rate from a 0%-0.25% baseline in March 2022 to a target range of 4.25%-4.5% by December 2022, the fastest tightening cycle in 40 years, to combat inflation that surged to a peak of 9.1% in June 2022.

Unlike the 2008 Global Financial Crisis, this downturn was an orderly valuation adjustment driven by rising yields rather than a systemic banking or credit event. The absence of a major financial system shock allowed the market to form a solid foundation and begin a steady recovery starting in late 2022.

9. The 1980-1982 Double-Dip Recession (-27.1%)

The 1981-82 bear market produced a 27.1% decline from November 1980 to August 1982 over 622 days. Recovery was unusually fast at only 3 months, with the S&P 500 reaching prior highs in November 1982.

The context: Federal Reserve Chair Paul Volcker had deliberately induced recession to break the back of inflation that had averaged over 10% annually through the late 1970s. The double-dip recession (1980 followed by 1981-82) was the intended consequence of aggressive rate hikes that peaked at 20%. Once the Fed signaled a pivot and inflation broke decisively, equities rallied sharply. The 3-month recovery from a 27% drawdown is one of the most striking data points in this dataset.

10. The 1957 Eisenhower Recession (-20.7%)

The 1957 bear market produced a 20.7% decline from July to October 1957 over 99 days, the first bear market of the post-war expansion era. Recovery took 11 months, reaching prior highs in September 1958.

The decline coincided with the Eisenhower recession of 1957-58, triggered by a sharp contraction in defense spending and a tightening of monetary policy. Industrial production fell approximately 14% from peak to trough. Recovery was supported by renewed government spending and the early stages of the Space Race, which stimulated technology and defense sector growth. (Source: Marotta)

Stock Market Corrections by Decade

1950s-1960s: Post-War Growth and Short Corrections

The 1950s and 1960s were characterised by sustained economic expansion following World War II. Corrections were relatively shallow and fast. The three major declines of this period - 1957 (-20.7%), 1962 (~28%), and 1966 (-22.2%), all recovered within 7-14 months. Valuations were reasonable by historical standards, the Federal Reserve had not yet confronted sustained inflation, and US corporate earnings growth was robust. The average correction duration in this period was approximately 178 days.

1970s: Stagflation and Deep Bear Markets

The 1970s produced the worst decade for equity investors in the post-war era. Two deep bear markets; 1968-70 (~-36.1%) and 1973-74 (-48.2%), were driven by the simultaneous occurrence of inflation and recession, a combination that made normal monetary policy responses ineffective. The oil crisis of 1973 was the decade's defining event for financial markets. The S&P 500 ended the decade with essentially near-flat real returns after adjusting for inflation, with price-index gains largely erased by cumulative CPI inflation exceeding 100% over the decade, a pattern consistent with findings from Robert Shiller's long-run US equity data series.

1980s: The 1987 Crash and the V-Shaped Recovery

The 1980s began with two recessions (1980 and 1981-82) but delivered one of the century's strongest bull markets from 1982 to 1987. The Black Monday crash of October 1987 - a single-day drop of 22.6% in the Dow Jones - produced a 33.5% peak-to-trough decline in the S&P 500. Despite the severity, recovery took only 24 months. The Federal Reserve's rapid liquidity response and the absence of an underlying economic contraction enabled the V-shaped recovery that defined the rest of the decade.

1990s: The Gulf War Dip and the Long Bull Run

The 1990s contained only two notable declines: the 1990 Gulf War correction (-19.9%, recovered in 4 months) and the 1998 LTCM/Russia crisis (-19.3%, recovered in about 3 months). Both were brief and shallow relative to prior decades. The defining feature of 1990s equity markets was the longest bull market in S&P 500 history at that point - a near-uninterrupted 9-year run from 1991 to 2000 driven by technology sector growth, productivity gains, and fiscal discipline. This bull market ended with the Nasdaq reaching peak valuations that would take until 2015 to recover.

2000s: Two Massive Bear Markets in One Decade

The 2000s delivered two of the three deepest bear markets in modern S&P 500 history. The dot-com crash (2000-02, ~49%) was followed less than 5 years later by the Global Financial Crisis (2007-09, ~56.8%). Investors who entered the market at the S&P 500's March 2000 peak did not recover their nominal investment until March 2013, 13 years later. This decade remains the clearest historical example of the asymmetry between bull market gains and bear market recovery timelines.

2010s: Flash Crashes and the Longest Bull Market in History

The 2010s saw several sharp but shallow corrections: the European Debt Crisis of 2011 (~-19%), the China slowdown/oil crash of 2015-16 (~-15.2%), and the Q4 2018 Fed tightening scare (-19.8%). From March 2009 to February 2020, the S&P 500 advanced approximately 400% without a 20% decline - the longest bull market in S&P 500 history at that point. Flash crashes (notably August 2015) caused intraday declines exceeding 10% but did not produce sustained corrections.

2020s: COVID Crash, Rate Hike Bear Market, and Beyond

The 2020s opened with the fastest bear market in history (COVID-19, ~-33.9% in 33 days, recovered in 5 months) followed by the first rate-hike-driven bear market in 40 years (2022, ~-25% over 282 days, recovered in 12 months). As of 15 July 2026, both bear markets have recovered fully.

What Factors Affect Stock Market Recovery Time?

Type of Trigger (Financial Crisis vs. External Shock vs. Recession)

The catalyst behind a sell-off often serves as the most reliable indicator of how long a rebound will take. Market pullbacks triggered by external shocks, events that disrupt global activity without compromising the financial system's underlying architecture, historically experience the most rapid recoveries. Notable instances include the 1990 Gulf War downturn (-19.9% in 4 months) and the pandemic-driven 2020 crash (-33.9% in 5 months).

Conversely, systemic financial crises, where the damage extends to credit markets, banking solvency, or capital flows, tend to be the most prolonged. This structural impairment is evident in the 2007-09 Global Financial Crisis (49-month recovery), the 2000-02 tech bubble collapse (81 months), and the 1973-74 oil shock, which took 69 months to resolve amid persistent stagflation.

Declines rooted in recessionary cycles typically fall between these two extremes. The 1981-82 double-dip recession (-27.1%) saw a remarkably swift 3-month recovery, largely because it was an intentional policy maneuver to curb inflation. In contrast, the 1968-70 bear market (-36.1%) required 21 months to break even, as the underlying inflationary pressures proved more difficult to stabilize.

Federal Reserve Policy Response

Historical market recoveries suggest that the speed and scale of Federal Reserve policy responses have often influenced recovery timelines, although monetary policy is only one of several factors affecting market performance.

The slowest recoveries, 1973-74 (69 months) and 2000-02 (81 months), involved either constrained monetary policy (stagflation made rate cuts inflationary) or a Fed that was not responding to a monetary policy problem (the dot-com crash was a valuation unwind, and rate cuts alone could not reverse 10 years of overvaluation).

Patterns and Lessons From 75 Years of Corrections

Historically, Every S&P 500 Correction Has Recovered, But the Timeline Has Varied

Historically, every S&P 500 correction and bear market since 1950 has eventually recovered to previous or new highs. However, the time required has varied considerably. Some recoveries occurred within months, while others required several years, highlighting that history provides context rather than certainty. This is the most cited historical fact in equity investing. It is also the most frequently misapplied. The historical record does not guarantee any specific recovery timeline. An investor who entered at the March 2000 peak waited 13 years for a nominal recovery. An investor who entered at the February 2020 peak waited 5 months. The difference may not be luck, it is starting valuation, crisis type, and policy response. Past performance does not guarantee future results. (Source: Morningstar)

Bear Markets Are Shorter Than Bull Markets on Average

On average, each bear market lasted approximately 13 months; each subsequent bull market lasted approximately 50 months. This asymmetry, more time rising than falling, is the structural basis for the long-term positive real return of equity markets.

Panic Selling vs. Staying Invested: What the Data Shows

The S&P 500 rose an average of +47% in the 12 months following a bear market trough. This figure reflects closed troughs - periods after the fact, not in real time. The data point is structurally important: the strongest returns in any bear market cycle typically occur in the first 12 months of recovery, before economic improvement is visible in headline data. Investors who exit at or near a trough and wait for confirmed economic recovery frequently miss the initial surge. The 1982 recovery (+57% in the following 12 months), the 2009 recovery (+68% in the following 12 months), and the 2020 recovery (+74% in the following 12 months) all confirm this pattern.

Strategic insight: This data may indicate that while risk management remains paramount, the structural penalty of market timing, characterised by premature liquidation or hesitant reinvestment, is historically quantified and profound. Nevertheless, past performance does not guarantee future results, and because financial markets remain inherently volatile and unpredictable, individuals must conduct thorough independent research to navigate possible future corrections more effectively.

Conclusion

Stock market corrections may be a recurring feature of investing rather than an exception. Although declines can be sharp and unsettling, history shows that every S&P 500 correction and bear market since 1950 has eventually recovered, with the timing determined largely by the underlying economic conditions, the nature of the shock, and policymakers' responses.

The historical record also highlights an important distinction: not all downturns are alike. Financial crises and prolonged recessions have generally taken years to recover, while externally driven shocks have often rebounded much more quickly. Understanding these differences can help investors place market volatility into a broader historical context rather than reacting solely to short-term price movements.

Ultimately, while historical data provides valuable perspective, it should not be viewed as a prediction of future market performance. Investors should carefully assess their own financial objectives, risk tolerance, and investment horizon before making decisions during periods of heightened volatility.

*Past performance does not guarantee future results. The above is for marketing and general informational purposes only, and are only projections and should not be taken as investment research, investment advice or a personal recommendation.

FAQs

What is considered a stock market correction?

A stock market correction is generally defined as a decline of 10% to 20% from a recent market peak. Declines exceeding 20% are typically classified as bear markets.

How many stock market corrections has the S&P 500 experienced since 1950?

The S&P 500 has experienced approximately 38 corrections of 10% or more since 1950, ranging from relatively brief pullbacks to prolonged bear markets.

How long does it usually take the stock market to recover?

Recovery times vary considerably. Historically, corrections of 10%-20% have often recovered within 3-8 months, while deeper bear markets have typically required one to two years or longer.

What was the biggest S&P 500 decline since 1950?

The 2007-2009 Global Financial Crisis remains the deepest post-1950 S&P 500 bear market, with the index falling roughly 56.8% before recovering several years later.

Which stock market recovery was the fastest?

Among major bear markets, the 2020 COVID-19 crash saw one of the fastest recoveries on record, with the S&P 500 regaining its previous high in around five months. The 2025 rebound also set a record for the fastest recovery from a decline exceeding 15%.

What factors influence how quickly markets recover?

Recovery speed has historically depended on several factors, including the type of crisis, the health of the financial system, economic conditions, and the Federal Reserve's policy response. Historically, many externally driven shocks, such as geopolitical events or the COVID-19 pandemic, have recovered more quickly than systemic financial crises, although each market cycle has been unique.

Does history guarantee that markets will recover again?

No. Although every S&P 500 correction since 1950 has eventually recovered, historical performance does not guarantee future results. Every market cycle is shaped by unique economic, geopolitical, and financial conditions.

This story was produced by Plus500 and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.