The events that nearly double a city's hotel rates

Engine reports October is the priciest month for hotels in eight U.S. markets, with spikes during events like Albuquerque's Balloon Fiesta and Austin's Formula 1.

October is the most expensive month of the year in eight of the 50 largest U.S. hotel markets, more than any other month outside of summer. Albuquerque hits its peak when the Balloon Fiesta comes to town. Austin gets there during Austin City Limits and the Formula 1 race. New Orleans, Las Vegas and Boston all peak during convention season.

Look at a full year of rates in some of these cities and one month looks like a data error. Omaha sits between $95 and $126 a night for eleven months, then June jumps to $182. That is the College World Series, which has been played there every June since 1950.

Engine, a platform companies use to book work travel, analyzed 128.5 million hotel searches across 50 U.S. markets over two years. These are the cities where a single event does the most to the rate, and how far a trip has to move to get around it.

Table reporting the top events that nearly double a city's hotel rates. (Stacker/Stacker)

Engine

Flat all year, then one spike

Omaha's June is 1.48 times the months on either side of it, the second-sharpest single-month jump in the data behind New York's December. Albuquerque follows the same pattern in October. It runs between $111 and $156 for eleven months, then hits $179 for the Balloon Fiesta, 1.43 times its neighbors.

San Diego drifts between $156 and $231 all year except July, which hits $292, about $70 above the months around it. Comic-Con runs there for four days that month. Indianapolis does the same thing in May, when the Indy 500 arrives at the end of the month, and Houston does it in March during the Livestock Show and Rodeo.

Cities with two peaks

New Orleans spikes twice for different reasons. February hits $231 around Mardi Gras and October hits $228 during convention season. The cheapest month is August at $124, when heat and humidity empty the city out.

Boston's two peaks are academic and seasonal. May reaches $390 when commencement weekends stack across dozens of colleges, then October climbs to $458 when leaf season meets conference season. January is $166, a 64% spread that ties New York for the widest in the country.

The famous event is not always the peak

Austin's best-known event is SXSW in March, but its most expensive month is October at $209, when Austin City Limits runs two weekends in Zilker Park and the Formula 1 United States Grand Prix runs at Circuit of the Americas. Its cheapest month is August at $134, when it is 100 degrees and SXSW is seven months away in either direction.

Las Vegas has the same story. CES fills the city in January, but the peak is in October at $180, one of the heaviest convention months of the year. The cheapest month is June at $132, because of the heat.

Phoenix's peak is a season rather than a weekend. Cactus League spring training fills ten area ballparks across February and March and the rate hits $246 both months. August is $96.

Why one week can move a whole month

The cities that spike hardest have the same profile. They are mid-sized markets with steady, modest business demand and no leisure season to speak of, so a single event that fills every room for a week shows up clearly in the monthly median. Big convention cities absorb the same event without much movement, because the hotel inventory is deep enough to soak it up.

Weather-driven cities look different. Seattle climbs from $139 in January to $297 in July with no event behind any of it, and the rate moves a little every month rather than all at once.

What a spike means for a trip

The months on either side of these spikes sit far closer to the city's normal rate than to the spike itself. A trip that can move a week or two in either direction usually clears it. When a month looks broken, check the calendar before you blame the city.

One caveat. The event dates line up with the spikes, but the data cannot prove one caused the other. Either way, the fix is the same. Check what is on the calendar before the dates are set, and give the event a week on either side.

Methodology: figures are the median nightly rate for searches made 10 to 180 days before check-in, on business accounts, from May 2024 through April 2026. Rates are public shelf prices shown in a live search, not negotiated company rates, which typically run lower. Event explanations describe what is on the calendar in a given month and are Engine's reading of why a rate moves, not a separate measurement.

This story was produced by Engine and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.